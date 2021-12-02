E.D. officially opens VFEX and Caledonia Corporation listing

02 Dec, 2021 - 11:12 0 Views
0 Comments
E.D. officially opens VFEX and Caledonia Corporation listing

The Chronicle

Prosper Ndlovu in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has officially opened the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) here and presided over the listing of global mining giant, Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc.

Caledonia is the third listing on VFEX since its launch in October last year, joining regional seed producer, Seed Co Limited and Padenga Holdings.

The operationalization of the VFEX is a key economic milestone and investment confidence booster under the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) model after the Government approved the implementation of an offshore financial hub in the tourism city of Victoria Falls, said President Mnangagwa in his keynote address.

“It was only under the second republic that this initiative was remoulded and implemented,” said President Mnangagwa.

….more to follow

 

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting