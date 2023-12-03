Eagles reign supreme in Pro50 Championship

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

AFTER a brilliant run throughout the duration of the 2023 Pro50 Championship, the capital based Eagles were deservingly crowned champions with a five wickets win over Rhinos in the final played at Takashinga Cricket Club on Saturday.

Eagles were the first team to book their place in the final with more than two round robin games left to play and have since put the icing on the cake by claiming the top accolade. Eagles won seven of their eight round robin matches.

In the final, the eventual champions won the toss and elected to field first and went on to restrict their opponents to 246/9 in 50 overs before going on to chase down the target in 44,3 overs, finishing on 247/5 to be crowned the new champions.

They dethroned Mega Market Mountaineers, who had won the previous edition of the country’s List A cricket.

Debutant Hamza Sajjad announced himself in style with ball in hand for Eagles, claiming four wickets for 46 runs in his eight over spell while Richard Ngarava and Faraz Akram took two scalps apiece for 55 and 18 runs in 10 and five overs respectively. The other wicket that fell was taken by Wessly Madhevere, who finished with figures of 1/39 in 10 overs.

Brandon Mavuta stepped up when it mattered the most for Rhinos with the bat as he top scored with 69 runs from 88 balls. Batting at number seven, Mavuta was the saviour with the bat as their top order had crumbled.

Rhinos skipper, Prince Masvaure fell two runs short of his half century on 48 runs from 85 balls while Muhammad Adil remained undefeated on 40 runs off 38 deliveries.

Eagles’ chase was led by Tinashe Kamunhukamwe who scored 63 runs from 49 balls and Nick Welch, who made 58 runs after facing 69 deliveries. Captain Chamu Chibhabha played a patient innings of 46 runs not out from 85 deliveries to help guide their team to victory.

Adil finished with bowling figures of 2/59 in seven overs for Rhinos while Michael Chinouya, Mavuta and Tashinga Musekiwa all took one wicket apiece for the runners up.

At the end of the match, prize presentations followed where Antum Naqvi was deservingly named batter and player of the tournament after a brilliant all round performance throughout the proceedings. Tapiwa Mufudza was named bowler of the tournament. – @brandon_malvin