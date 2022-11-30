Eagles secure sponsorship from Décor Builders Warehouse

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

Eagles batsman Craig Ervine (right) holding a sample of the branded kit with Décor Builders Warehouse marketing officer Makhosonke Mhlanga.

In a ceremony held on Tuesday in Harare, the new sponsors forked out US$10 000 to the Douglas Hondo coached Eagles team for the ongoing season.

Eagles got their Logan Cup campaign off to an impressive start, registering 101 runs win over Southern Rocks at Old Hararians, in an encounter which concluded on Sunday.

National team limited overs captain, Craig Ervine, who joined Eagles this season from Tuskers and scored a century in the match said they are happy to have partnered with Decor Builders Warehouse and looking forward to the partnership.

“We are very thankful that Décor Builders Warehouse has come on board with Eagles as one of the sponsors. We have gotten off to such a fantastic start to our Logan Cup campaign with a win over the Rocks at OH, we are really looking forward to this relationship and this journey with you guys (Décor Builders Warehouse), we are hoping that we can put in a few more great performances over the course of our Logan Cup just to represent you guys and Eagles as a franchise,” said the Chevrons white ball skipper.

Eagles’ next Logan Cup encounter starts on Thursday when they square off against Rhinos at Harare Sports Club while Tuskers will kick start their title defence against Southern Rocks at OH on the same day.

– @brandon_malvin