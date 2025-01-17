Eagles shoot to the top of Pro50 Championship standings

Brandon Moyo [email protected]

FOLLOWING their win over Southern Rocks in a nail-biting match at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday, Eagles have shot to the top of the Pro50 Championship standings, leapfrogging their opponents.

Tuesday’s closely fought nine-run win over Rocks took the Harare based side to six points, one ahead of second placed Rhinos and third placed Southern Rocks. The two teams chasing Eagles are only separated by net run rate.

In fourth place there is Mega Market Mountaineers while Tuskers anchor the standings. Both teams are on four points, also separated by net-run rate.

The table toppers, Eagles, batting first against Southern Rocks were bowled out for 262 runs in 49.4 overs with Tinashe Kamunhukamwe top scoring with a half century. Eagles went on to secure the win as they bowled out their opponents for 253 runs in 48.3 overs.

The home side enjoyed a fine start, as their opening pair of Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Tadiwanashe Marumani scored freely and put up 71 for the first wicket in less than 10 overs.

It was a superb spell of bowling by William Mashinge that changed the aspect of the game, as he first dismissed Marumani and Emmanuel Bawa in the same over, and followed this up with the wickets of Dion Myers for nine and Craig Ervine for one.

When Dylan Hondo bowled out Kamunhukamwe for 61 runs off 63 balls, Eagles were in some trouble at 114/5 in the 24th over.

Wessly Madhevere (28) and Tony Munyonga (42) brought about an improvement with a partnership of 60 in nine overs, but then with more wickets falling the eighth wicket went down at 205.

Again, another partnership came to the rescue, this time with Faraz Akram (49) and Alex Falao (16) taking on the bowling to add 57 in 11 overs.

Both fell to successive deliveries in the final over from debutant Shelton Mazvitorera.

Mashinge was the pick of the Southern Rocks bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/37 in his 10-over spell while Roy Kaia took 3/57.

In their chase, Rocks made a rather poor start, losing three wickets for 44 runs, but Innocent Kaia played well and at last found a worthy partner in Ryan Higgins.

Higgins hit hard and well, and they put on 83 for the fourth wicket before Kaia was caught for 51, scored off 84 balls.

The eighth wicket fell at 207 and this match seemed lost, but Mashinge was still going well, and Hondo gave him such help from number 10 that they took the score to 251 in the 48th over, giving Eagles much concern in a tight finish.

At this point Akram struck again, trapping Mashinge in front for 34 and, with Hondo out in the next over, Rocks fell just short of their target, all out for 253 with nine balls in hand.

Akram was the outstanding bowler with three vital wickets for 53 in nine overs.

However, the overall honours belonged to Madhevere, who delivered a standout all-round performance to earn the player of the match award, scoring a vital 28 runs, taking two wickets for 44 runs in his 10 overs and securing two catches in the field.

In the other Pro50 Championship match, rain once again proved spoilsport for Tuskers as their game against Rhinos at Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) was called off due to persistent rain.

The game started two hour later than scheduled due to a wet outfield and was reduced to 41 overs. Tuskers, who won the toss and elected to field first restricted Rhinos to 287/7. The match was abandoned with the hosts on 13/1, having lost the wicket of Nkosana Mpofu.

This was now the second consecutive time that a Tuskers match yielded no result. Their match against Southern Rocks last week was called off without a ball being bowled at Takashinga Cricket Club.

Following the completion of the Pro50 matches, next up is the Logan Cup. Eagles face Southern Rocks at Harare Sports Club while Tuskers host Rhinos at BAC.

All matches are free of charge to all spectators.

