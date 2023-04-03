Eagles women to play in two domestic finals

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

EAGLES women’s cricket team are set to play in two domestic finals to cap off their brilliant 2023 inter-provincial season.

The Harare-based side will be up against Mega Market Mountaineers in the Women’s T20 Cup final and will also face Rhinos in the Fifty50 Challenge title decider. The dates for the finals are yet to be set.

Eagles, who are under the stewardship of Trevor Garwe booked their place in the Fifty50 Challenge final after topping the standings with 40 points from six matches. From the six matches played, they won four and lost two.

In their two matches against other finalists, Rhinos, they convincingly won one game and lost the other.

Their first game against Rhinos which they won by 130 runs was their second of the campaign having beaten Mountaineers by seven wickets in the season opener.

Eagles went on to suffer their first defeat in the third match against Tuskers when they lost by 48 runs before going on to complete the double over Mountaineers with a 41 runs win.

Their second defeat of the season came at the hands of Rhinos who beat them by 39 runs early last month before they capped off their brilliant run with a six wicket win over Tuskers to top the standings and put one hand on the trophy. Rhinos in second place also won four and lost two and the two teams were separated by net-run rate.

In the shortest version, the T20 Cup, Eagles finished in second place with 40 points, 10 behind log leaders Mountaineers who have 50.

The 40 points came from four wins and two defeats in six matches while log leaders and fellow finalists, Mountaineers won five matches out of six as well.

Eagles won their first four opening matches against Tuskers (eight wickets), Rhinos (eight wickets), Mountaineers (eight wickets) and Tuskers again (three runs). The two defeats came against Rhinos (26 runs) and Mountaineers (64 runs). They were the only team to beat the Mountaineers in the competition.

The two finals are set to bring the curtain down on the women’s domestic season which began in February. — @brandon_malvin