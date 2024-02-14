Earground AFRICA expands to Zambia and Mozambique, runs ‘Mic Check’ project in Zimbabwe

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

EARGROUND Media, a Zimbabwean online platform for music, is on a mission to grow and reach new audiences across Africa. The platform has rebranded itself as Earground AFRICA and expanded its operations to Zambia and Mozambique, where it hopes to showcase the talents of local musicians and producers.

Earground AFRICA is also running a project called “Mic Check” in Zimbabwe, where it takes music enthusiasts on studio tours to discover and promote new music voices and music producers. The project aims to document, celebrate, and amplify the diverse and innovative sounds emerging from the country’s music scene.

Mhako, the founder of Earground AFRICA, said that Zimbabwe has a lot of fresh and creative talent waiting to be discovered.

“Kicking off in Harare, ‘Mic Check’ takes music enthusiasts on a journey through the city’s vibrant studios, offering a glimpse into the creative spaces where music comes to life. The tours provide an intimate look at the production process, from brainstorming ideas to recording and mixing tracks. Participants get to witness first-hand the dedication, passion, and ingenuity that goes into crafting new sounds.

“Mic Check is more than just a studio tour; it’s a platform for discovery. By showcasing the talents of up-and-coming artistes and producers, Earground AFRICA aims to bridge the gap between the creative minds behind the music and the wider audience. The project sheds light on the diverse soundscapes emerging from Harare’s underground scene, from soulful melodies to pulsating beats, Afro-fusion to hip-hop anthems.”

He added that the project will not be limited to Harare, but will cover other cities in Zimbabwe as well.

“The project doesn’t stop at Harare. Earground AFRICA plans to spread “Mic Check” to other cities across Zimbabwe, painting a broader picture of the country’s rich musical tapestry. This nationwide reach ensures that new voices from every corner have a chance to be heard and appreciated.

“Mic Check serves a crucial purpose in the Zimbabwean music industry. By documenting the creative journeys of new artists and producers, the project not only celebrates their talent but also paves the way for their success. It fosters collaboration, builds a supportive community, and empowers these rising stars to share their music with the world,” he said.

Mhako also said that Earground AFRICA has a pan-African vision and has already established a presence in Zambia and Mozambique.

“Earground AFRICA is not just focused on Zimbabwe. The platform has already spread its wings to other countries on the continent. Zambia and Mozambique are the first beneficiaries of this expansion, with Earground AFRICA establishing a presence in both nations.

“This move signifies Earground AFRICA’s commitment to amplifying the voices of talented musicians and producers across the continent. By providing a platform for discovery and promotion, Earground AFRICA hopes to empower these artists and connect them with a wider audience.

The expansion also presents exciting opportunities for collaboration and exchange between musicians from different countries. With its presence in multiple nations, Earground AFRICA can facilitate cross-border projects, bringing together diverse musical styles and creating new and innovative sounds,” said Mhako.

