Early kickoff for FC Platinum, Cranborne Bullets encounter

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE championship coronation match between FC Platinum and Cranborne Bullets has been brought to an early kickoff, with the game that will be broadcast live starting at 1pm.

Four-time champions FC Platinum who will receive their trophy after the match play host to Cranborne Bullets at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

The FC Platinum-Cranborne Bullets clash which will be beamed live on Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) had initially been set for 3pm kickoff.

ZTN is also scheduled to broadcast live Sunday’s blockbuster between Dynamos and Caps United at the National Sports stadium on Sunday.

The Premier Soccer League announced rescheduling of the FC Platinum and Cranborne Bullets kickoff on Wednesday.

“Please be advised that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match day thirty-four fixture between FC Platinum and Cranborne Bullets FC scheduled for Saturday 12 November 2022 at Mandava Stadium will now kick-off at 1300hrs.

“The Castle Lager PSL trophy presentation ceremony will be conducted soon after his match,” reads a PSL statement.

The other PSL matches slatted for early kick-off are the ZPC Kariba and Herentals encounter at Nyamhunga as well as the Black Rhinos-Bulawayo City clash at Vengere which also starts at 1pm. Bulawayo City and ZPC Kariba are in danger of relegation but a draw is enough for the electricity generators to survive the dreaded chop. In order to survive, Amakhosi need to win by a 10 goal margin against Rhinos

All other games kickoff at 3pm.

PSL Match day 34 Fixtures

Saturday, November 12: ZPC Kariba v Herentals (Nyamhunga), Black Rhinos v Bulawayo City (Vengere), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Whawha (Baobab), CChicken Inn v Triangle United (Luveve), FC Platinum v Cranborne Bullets (Mandava), Harare City v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium)

Sunday, November 13: Tenax v Manica Diamonds (Sakubva), Bulawayo Chiefs v Yadah (Luveve), Dynamos v Caps United (National Sports Stadium)

