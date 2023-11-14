Early morning horror- Bulawayo man’s head crushed by bus in city centre

Vululwazi Nkala, [email protected]

A BULAWAYO man’s head was crushed when he crawled under a bus in the city centre, in a suspected suicide.

Witnesses told the Chronicle that Darlington Muriri of Mzilikazi appeared drunk and tried to throw himself in front of a number of vehicles that avoided him.

Eventually, he crawled under a bus that had stopped at the robot-controlled intersection along Hebert Chitepo Street, on Tuesday morning around 9 am.

The driver, unaware that someone was under the vehicle, drove off when the light turned green and the bus crushed Muriri.

In a statement the Bulawayo Police spokesperson inspector Abednego Ncube, said:

“Darlington Muriri of Mzilikazi crawled and slept under the bus aligning his head with the left rear wheels. When the robot was in favour of the bus driver, he drove the bus without seeing the deceased under the bus. The bus crushed his head and he died on the spot. A police report was made.

“The body of the deceased was taken to United Bulawayo Hospital for post-mortem. It is suspected that he wanted to commit suicide.”

Insp Ncube urged members of the public to seek counselling if they encounter problems rather than resorting to taking their lives.

@vululwazi