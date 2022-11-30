Early morning raid: Armed robbers get away with US$600 000

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A Service Station in Kwekwe lost close to US$600 000 to 12 masked armed robbers in the early hours of Monday morning.

Armed with a pistol and an AK47 rifle, the robbers reportedly attacked three security guards who were manning Rockodox Garage in the industrial area of Kwekwe before tying their hands and legs using shoelaces.

They then stole a Dewalt drilling machine, US$ 582 540 and ZAR 58 430 cash which was in a safe.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred on November 28, 2022 at around 1am at a service station along Parson Road, Kwekwe. Twelve unknown suspects armed with a pistol and an AK47 rifle tied the hands and legs of two security guards, who were on duty, with shoelaces before stealing a Dewalt drilling machine, US$ 582 540 and R58 430 cash which was in a table drawer and Chubb safe,” he said.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects.