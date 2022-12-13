East Rovers eye Division One

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

EAST Rovers Football Club have set their sights on going to the Zifa Southern Region Division One Soccer League after gaining promotion into Division Two.

The Pumula East based club were runners-up to the Agent Sawu coached Bulawayo Chiefs developmental side who topped the Division Three Soccer League with 84 points, four above East Rovers.

East Rovers’ gaffer Sakheleni Nxumalo, a seasoned sports journalist who boasts of Fifa development coaching qualification said they are ready for Division Two.

“It’s been a very tough season and I’m happy we’re heading to the second division after giving a strong fight. The boys deserve this, the community that has been rallying behind East Rovers’ ascendency deserves a pat on the back. East Rovers, for long, have been known to be a force to reckon with in Division Two and Division One, and that is what we want to reclaim. It won’t be easy, but we want to try and compete for promotion at the same time affording youngsters a platform to showcase their skill,” said Nxumalo.

Notable former stars who played for East Rovers include the late football legend Willard Khumalo, Oscar Ncube (late), Botho Khariza Moyo, Peter Rio Moyo and Collen Ncube (late).

[email protected]