Easter: Christians adhered to lockdown regulations

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

MOST churches, which conducted Easter Sunday physical services in Bulawayo conformed to the Covid-19 lockdown regulations by limiting the gatherings to 50 congregants and adhering to the WHO health protocols.

In a statement last week announcing the additional measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, President Mnangagwa noted that the risk of disease transmission during the Easter holiday is predictably high as Zimbabweans flock to different places of worship, with some visiting holy shrines.

He urged citizens to take additional measures during the Easter holiday to avoid the Covid-19 third wave, which has already hit some countries.

Easter Sunday, also called Pascha (Greek, Latin) or Resurrection Sunday, is the most important annual Christian festival when Christians will be commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead.

According to the Bible, Christ died on the Cross on Good Friday and resurrected on Easter Sunday.

However, while most religious organisations cancelled their traditional Easter retreats, opting to live stream their services to congregants, those that conducted physical services adhered to the lockdown regulations.

Police were also on high alert as they continuously monitored churches to ensure compliance with the lockdown regulations.

Government put in place the necessary precautionary measures to curb the recurrence of a spike in Covid-19 during the Easter holiday with security agencies out in full force to ensure that citizens comply with the lockdown regulations.

Under the relaxed lockdown regulations, churches are allowed to congregate only if there are 50 or less members in attendance.

They must also exercise personal hygiene coupled with wearing face masks.

A Chronicle news crew yesterday visited selected churches in Bulawayo and observed them conforming to the health regulations.

Senior Pastor in charge of Brethren-in- Christ Church (BICC), Bulawayo Central, Rev Ndabezinhle Nyathi said they limited their special Easter Sunday service to 50 congregants.

“Easter Sunday is significant in the Christian calendar because it marks victory for us when Jesus Christ resurrected from the dead. We met as a church and partook the Holy Communion centering on First Corinthians 12 as we rejoice and celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour,” he said.

“As Christians when we take the Holy Communion, we are also proclaiming the eternal life in heaven that Jesus Christ prepared for us to enjoy in the life after through his death and resurrection.”

Rev Nyathi said under normal circumstances, they hold a huge conference, but because of Covid-19 lockdown regulations, the number was limited to 50 people.

At the Apostolic Faith Church of Portland Oregon in Pelandaba suburb, there were less than 10 congregants following a sermon via WebEx video conferencing.

Members of Johanne Masowe apostolic sects congregated in their various shrines across the city in small groups.

Senior Pastor at the Apostolic Faith Mission of Africa, Reverend Partson Magalela said they disinfected the church building before the start of the service in line with national Covid-19 guidelines and WHO health regulations.

He said the church has 22 branches in Bulawayo with members worshipping in groups of 50 people in various suburbs in the city.

“We started our Easter meeting on Thursday evening and the services will run until Monday. We are following all the health protocols and limited our numbers to 50 or less and everyone is being checked temperature and sanitised at the gate,” he said.

Chronicle also observed that members were being sanitised at the entrance before accessing the church building and after the service.

Mr Dennis Ngwenya, chairman of the parish pastoral council at the St Adolph Ludigo Roman Catholic Church in New Magwegwe said they staggered Sunday church services to accommodate three groups of congregants.

“We have a membership of more than 1 000 congregants, but due to the lockdown regulations allowing a gathering of only 50 people, we have introduced three slots so that we cater for at least 150 per day throughout Easter, “he said.

Madzibaba Emmanuel Mutumwa, leader of apostolic sect, Johane Masowe weChishanu in Selbourne Park said they limited the numbers of congregants in line with lockdown regulations.

“We are a church with a large following such that under normal circumstances, we host more than 10 000 people in this shrine during this period, but due to lockdown regulations we have limited the number to 50,” he said.

Madzibaba Mutumwa said they have also staggered their services to accommodate more people during Easter. — @mashnets