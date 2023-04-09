Easter delight for children

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Reporter

EASTER celebrations are typically associated with prayer and solemn religious services, but Bulawayo’s children have received a big boost thanks to the first-ever Easter Carnival held in the parking lot of the City Hall.

Children have been frolicking at the carnival which started on Friday and will end on Monday.

The young ones are enjoying a host of activities including horse rides, jumping castles, trampolines, quad bikes, and kids’ cars, face painting, cotton candies, and inflatable swimming pools.

On Friday and Saturday, a Chronicle Showbiz crew observed the children having a time of their lives.

Siblings Busisa and Ayize Mphoko who had aquatic fun by the swimming pool said they would not trade that experience for anything.

“I was in the pool just now and I enjoyed myself. Tomorrow (Saturday), I’m definitely coming back for more. I want to ride a quad bike and go on horseback,” said Busisa.

Children have used the Carnival organised by Nova Inflatables as a platform for learning because there is an educational virtual reality that teaches some subjects the kids have at school. – @MbuleloMpofu