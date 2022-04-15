Easter fever grips Vic Falls . . . tram service launched

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

IT’S Easter weekend and it’s time to dance it out in Victoria Falls as the resort city is already gripped by a carnival atmosphere.

Fun lovers kicked off what promises to be an exciting weekend with a new tram service that took them on a tour from the Victoria Falls Train Station to the Victoria Falls Bridge through the national park.

The tram service providers – Bamba Enterprises – who also offer the hop-on-hop-off Bamba Bus Service around the city’s selected routes, organised two trips to the bridge yesterday, carrying close to 40 fun lovers.

Human and vehicular traffic had increased yesterday in Victoria Falls, suggesting people had started arriving for the Mapopoma Festival which roars to life today at the Kingdom Hotel.

But, the fun-filled weekend had to get a perfect start with the launch of the tram service. This will be a daily service with two trips in the morning.

It was perfect leisure for fun lovers as the tram departed the train station at 8:30am. The second one was expected to depart at 11am with 30 clients.

On the tram, people are treated to ice tea and refreshments while the open-sided tram allows them to take photos of game, view the Mighty Victoria Falls as well as the bridge, and also visit the museum on the Zambian side of the bridge.

All this is included in the US$30 and US$15 packages for adults and kids respectively and lasts almost two hours.

“The tram was built for 32 clients, but because of Covid-19, it allows 25 people.

People can take photos and go to the museum in Zambia and there’s no need for a passport to board the tram.

We plan to be an activity that fits any guest,” said one of Bamba’s partners, Brad Ferguson.

Coming out of two years of successive lockdowns that suspended public events due to Covid-19, fun lovers cannot ask for more than such a fun-filled weekend.

Easter is traditionally a religious period where various denominations conduct all-night services and conferences, but the resort city has other plans.

Local entertainers are gearing up for an event-filled Easter weekend. Local DJ Fatso, real name Farai Katuruza, said he is booked to play at a number of weddings in the city.

“Being the first Easter post-Covid-19, there is excitement and people are already in a party mood. Some are starting to come through into town and we expect a fun-filled weekend,” said DJ Fatso.

Award-winning praise poet and MC Obert Dube said he put away his Bible and church robes to entertain people.

“My family went to an Easter conference in Binga, but I didn’t go as I’m already performing at events.

All my activities are in Bulawayo and Tsholotsho until the end of Easter,” he said.