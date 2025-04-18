Easter joy, Independence pride as long weekend starts

President Mnangagwa and First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa attend the 45th Independence Children’s Party at Nyamuroro High School in Gokwe, yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

Holiday fever gripped Bulawayo yesterday as major bus termini and hitch-hiking spots teemed with excited travellers heading to different destinations, marking the rare overlap of Easter and Independence Day celebrations.

From Old Renkini to Entumbane and Nkulumane bus ranks, the city was a hive of activity as travellers laden with luggage that included groceries, boarded buses, kombis and private cars on their way to reconnect with their loved ones mostly in rural areas while others were heading to different holiday destinations to enjoy the long holiday as families.

For the first time in years, Easter Friday and Independence Day, which falls on April 18, are being celebrated during the same long weekend, a convergence that has supercharged the usually busy Easter rush, transforming it into a dual celebration of spiritual reflection and national pride.

“It’s a unique opportunity this year. Normally I’d pick one holiday to go home but now I get to be with my family for both. It feels like a blessing,” said Mrs Evelyne Sibanda, who was boarding a bus to Gwelutshena in Nkayi with her three children.

Beyond the joyful reunions, the long holiday is also proving to be a much-needed economic boost for informal traders, touts, and small business operators who rely heavily on holiday traffic.

“I make most of my money during holidays like this. Travellers stock up because they know things are more expensive in rural areas. Bread sells like gold,” said Ms Anna Ngwenya, a vendor selling bread and other essentials at Old Renkini.

For Primrose Taurayi (22), who sells ice cream and airtime near the loading bays, business was brisk.

“Kids always want a treat before the long bus ride. I sold 30 cups this morning alone,” she said with a smile.

Even pushcart operators are cashing in. A pushcart operator only identified as Mzex, who ferries goods for passengers between nearby suburbs and the bus rank, said he’s doing as many as 15 trips a day.

“I charge US$1, no matter how heavy the load. It’s good money over the holidays,” he said.

The increase in travellers has pushed bus operators into overdrive. Some are dispatching several buses on popular routes such as Bulawayo-Gwanda and Bulawayo-Beitbridge.

“This is the only time we run two or three trips a day and still fill up. We are barely coping with the demand for transport,” said Luke Tshuma, a driver who was loading passengers heading to rural Gwanda.

The holiday rush wasn’t just confined to the bus stations. Supermarkets and clothing stores across the city witnessed a flurry of last-minute shoppers.

Parents stocked up on food supplies, Easter treats, and Independence party essentials while children excitedly tugged along, pointing at colourful outfits and toys.

Not everyone is leaving town, though. In Bulawayo, residents are gearing up for a number of events to mark the dual holidays. Foodies will flock to the Munch and Sip festival — a family-friendly celebration of local cuisine, music, and art.

Those craving adrenaline will head to the ZKS Spinners Arena just past Emthunzini for an electrifying car-spinning showcase dubbed The Burnouts, marking Zimbabwe’s 45th birthday with tyre screeches and patriotic flair.

For the faithful, Easter remains a time of deep reflection. Churches across Bulawayo and beyond have lined up special services, revivals, and camp meetings.

As part of Easter festivities, the Christian Revival Centre (CRC) is celebrating the holiday with a special conference hosted by Apostle T and Prophetess Modern Kufakunesu.

The four-day event, which started on Wednesday and ends on Sunday, is a time of spiritual rejuvenation and celebration for CRC.

The United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA), through its Zimbabwe Synod, has also lined up a series of spiritual and cultural observances.

“Our Easter preparation includes Lent fasting, Holy Week services, and commemorations on Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday,” said the church leader, Reverend Sikhalo Cele.

“We welcome all who will join us at various locations nationwide, including our Synod headquarters in Bulawayo.”

Bishop Michael Dube of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe (ELCZ) said Easter celebrations in the Western Diocese will take place across several suburbs in Bulawayo, including Njube, Mzilikazi, Tshabalala and Emganwini.

For the Apostolic Faith Church of Southern and Central Africa, this year’s Easter camp meeting will coincide with its 70th anniversary celebrations at its headquarters in Esiphezini, Umguza District.

“Easter is a time of reflection, prayer, and unity. Our preparations include revival services, fasting, and organising regional camp meetings,” said Reverend Philisani Maphosa, pastor in charge of the Bulawayo branch.

To raise public awareness around safe driving and responsible road usage, the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) earlier in the week launched the National Easter and Independence Road Safety Education and Enforcement Campaign in Mashonaland Central Province.

“As we approach the Easter and Independence holidays, we are also emphasising pedestrian safety, reinforcing the safe walking and safe road-crossing campaign under the theme ‘Safety Starts with Me’,” said the TSCZ.

The National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ) has also urged members of the public to donate blood ahead of the long weekend, in order to boost blood stocks in case of road traffic accidents.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has assured the nation that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and security of the public during the Easter and Independence holidays.

In a statement yesterday, Police Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba urged the public to play its part during this period and to prioritise safety, especially motorists.

“As the nation approaches the Easter and Independence holidays — a time of joy, reflection, and family gatherings — I urge everyone to prioritise safety and responsibility,” he said.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police remains committed to ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for all. To achieve this, I call upon every citizen to play their part in upholding law and order.”

Commissioner-General Mutamba said adequate measures have been put in place to guarantee the safety and security of Independence Day commemorations across the country.