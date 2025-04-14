Easter traffic: South Africa deploys senior border officials to Zim and Mozambican borders

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

South Africa has deployed senior government officials to supervise and monitor staff at its borders, including the Beitbridge Port of Entry (PoE), to ensure the smooth flow of travellers and cargo during the Easter holidays, which begin later this week.

Beitbridge is among the busiest borders, clearing around 35,000 people daily during peak periods, up from the usual 15,000 on a normal day.

Zimbabwe’s Department of Immigration has already installed automated gates (e-gates) for use by those with biometric electronic passports to speed up the flow of traffic at all three terminals during the Easter period.

Those with e-passports will simply scan them at the e-gates for automatic clearance for entry or exit, reducing the human interface that often facilitates rent-seeking activities.

The Beitbridge border post serves as a vital link between South Africa and Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique, the DRC, Zambia, Malawi, and Tanzania.

In a statement on Monday, South Africa’s Border Management Authority (BMA) said it was deploying its Deputy Commissioner, Jane Thupana, to Beitbridge from 16 to 17 April.

Additionally, the BMA Commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato, will be deployed to South Africa’s busiest border with Mozambique (Lebombo) between 15 and 18 April.

“The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato will on Tuesday, 15 April 2025 from 16h00 be on the ground to monitor the accelerated security control measures at the Lebombo port of entry before the Easter holidays,” said the BMA.

“As the third law enforcement service in South Africa, the BMA has also deployed drones and body-worn cameras for additional technological support. Commissioner Masiapato will monitor deployments and traveller movements. Most of the ports not operating for 24 hours have adjusted their service hours for the Easter holidays.

“During these days, while Commissioner Masiapato will be in Lebombo from 15 to 18 April, while most travellers are exiting the country before the Easter holidays, Deputy Commissioner Jane Thupana will be in Beitbridge from 16 to 17 April. For the return leg, when most travellers return from the Easter holidays, the BMA Commissioner will be at the Beitbridge Port of Entry from 20 to 22 April 2025.”