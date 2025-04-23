Easter traffic surges at Beitbridge border

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The volume of travellers who used the Beitbridge border post during the Easter holidays increased to nearly 70 000 this year compared to the 47 000 which passed through the same Port of Entry (PoE) in 2024.

Usually an average 8000 travellers use Sadc and the country’s busiest PoE daily during off peak periods and the number peaks to between 15 000 and 20 000 daily during major holidays.

Statistics from the Department of immigration show that the number of people crossing into either Zimbabwe or South Africa through Beitbridge has been gradually increasing at the freight, bus and private cars and pedestrians’ terminals.

Border authorities attribute this to improved efficiencies due to automation of services and the removal of the human element in most services.

The Department of Immigration is using an online border management system and automated gates (eGates) which make the processing of travellers quicker.

On the other hand, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority [Zimra] is using the pre-clearance and electronic Temporary Import Permits (eTIP) processing system that has seen cargo spending less than three hours at the border.

In addition, the Zimborders Consortium which is managing the infrastructure at Beitbridge following its transformation under a US$300 million private public partnership concession with the Government is using an online system to track turnaround time of all vehicles (commercial and light vehicles) traffic.

This has resulted in authorities being able to clear at least 60 % of all traffic within three hours.

Regional immigration officer in charge of Beitbridge Mr Joshua Chibundu said they were equal to the task and that they had deployed enough manpower at the freight, buses, and light vehicles terminals.

“Between April 17 and April 21 we processed a total of 32 901 travellers on entries and 34 915 on exits, giving us a total of 67 816,” he said.

Mr Chibundu advised travellers to follow all the laid down legal channels to process their clearance at the border pots to avoid unnecessary inconveniences.

“As a department we don’t have intermediaries and hence we encourage travellers to ensure their passports are cleared by immigration officers in their presents,” he said.

He said they had deployed enough security at all crime hot spot areas to prevent the illegal movement of travellers.

Mr Chibundu said during the Easter period they arrested 456 people for violating immigration laws including touts and vendors whom they have handed over to police for further management.

He added that three migrants were refused entry into Zimbabwe while they stopped 598 from going into South Africa for not having proper travel documents among them the right permits or having expired documents.

“Those guardians or parents travelling with children under the age of 18 years should have valid passports of themselves and the child and necessary supporting documents such as affidavits from the parents giving consent to have the minors travel with them,” said Mr Chibundu.

“In addition, they also need a copy of the child’s birth certificate and for one parent travelling with the child, an affidavit of the non-travelling parent is required, together with copies of ID/passport of the parents”.