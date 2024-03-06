Easytravelex Agency launches operations at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dubai

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Zimbabwean-born businessman Bhekokuhle Dube’s travel agency, Easytravelex, has successfully initiated operations at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dubai. Commencing activities at the hotel’s front office on March 1, the agency remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting tourism in Zimbabwe.

Gracious Kamchila, Easytravelex Agency’s marketing manager, expressed gratitude for the support received during the grand opening of their United Arab Emirates (UAE) branch.

She emphasised the significance of establishing a business in the UAE, a move she considers a milestone achievement for Zimbabweans.

“As Zimbabweans, opening this business here in the UAE is a milestone achievement. We have always likened good business to a well-designed ship navigating the vast ocean, and the UAE being the world’s leading travel and tourism destination will undoubtedly contribute to our growth,” shared Kamchila.

The agency’s CEO, Bhekokuhle Dube, highlighted that expansion is indicative of any organisation’s success. Recognising the importance of diversity and values in differences, Dube expressed enthusiasm about partnering with Crowne Plaza Hotel, anticipating business growth and inclusivity in working with new ideas and individuals.

“This move is of great importance to us at Easytravelex. In today’s world, tourism is one of the fastest-growing industries, creating numerous job opportunities. Our endeavours extend beyond Dubai tours; we aim to invite guests from around the world to experience Zimbabwe. Through the latest technology digital screens installed in the hotel’s check-in area, with 250 hotel rooms, guests of different nationalities will have a glimpse of the tourism side of Zimbabwe. By April, we expect group trips to Zimbabwe after Ramadan,” added Dube.

Abhishek Kumar, group director of Crystal Hospitality Group, expressed the group’s commitment to inclusivity and embracing diversity. He highlighted the multicultural composition of their team, comprising individuals from 19 different nationalities.

Kumar emphasised that true hospitality thrives on embracing differences, ensuring every guest feels welcome, understood, and celebrated.

– @mthabisi_mthire.