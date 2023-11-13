Easytravelex Agency partners Ethiopian Airlines to boost Zim tourism . . . Unveil artiste, Lee McHoney as Easytravelex Agency brand ambassador

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

TRAVEL agency, Easytravelex Agency which is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates has partnered with Ethiopian Airlines to promote tourism in Zimbabwe.

The partnership was officially launched on Friday afternoon at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport after the arrival of Ethiopian Airlines from Addis Ababa.

On the day, local artiste Lee McHoney was also unveiled as the Easytravelex Agency brand ambassador.

Ethiopian Airlines is a member of Star Alliance which is the world’s largest airline alliance.

The airline which launched a new flight to Bulawayo via Victoria Falls from Addis Ababa last year, has been promoting tourism in Zimbabwe through its flights to Bulawayo, connecting the country’s second-largest city five times a week to more than 130 destinations around the world, including Europe, the Middle East, Asia and America.

Easytravelex Agency Bulawayo manager Patience Tombo said the launch is expected to lure people into the country and help in achieving Vision 2030 as they have also created employment.

“We are launching a programme for people in Dubai to visit Zimbabwe as it has the best tourist attractions in the world. Zimbabwe has a chance to be like the UAE as they both have a strong tourism backbone. The tourism in Dubai, UAE is manmade, but the one in Zimbabwe is natural,” said Tombo.

Easytravelex Agency Dubai manager MacDonald Pfende said other than booking flights for travelers, they also: “help people who are relocating by providing travel arrangements. We provide flights everywhere in the world and we provide hotel bookings everywhere in the world as well,” said Pfende.

Ethiopian Airlines traffic and sales manager in Bulawayo, Sanya Dino said the partnership with Easytravelex Agency seeks to tap into the Government’s thrust of boosting the country’s tourism sector.

“We are the only international airline flying into Bulawayo hence offering clients a smooth, seamless and memorable experience.

“Bulawayo is a central area for tourist attraction sites and working with a company that hails from Bulawayo, we believe we will play our part in putting Zimbabwe on the map and increase tourism traffic to the country as a whole,” said Dino.

Lee McHoney said she is happy with her role.

“I am very excited to be working with Easytravelex Agency and this is a big move for me. Kudos to them for giving me the ambassador role. I am ready to take the company to great heights and play a part in boosting the country’s tourism sector.

“We’ll be working on exciting stuff with more deals and promotions coming,” said Lee McHoney.

Easytravelex Agency is a registered travel agency with headquarters in Dubai. The company is a business-to-business (b2b) supplier providing other companies with tourist visas as well as well as b2b providing individual customers with tourist visas.

– @mthabisi_mthire