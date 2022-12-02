Ebenezzar Arts Trust takes play to Bulawayo and Plumtree

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AFTER successfully staging in Tainted Flowers in August, up-and-coming film production house, Ebenezzar Arts Trust is ready to stage the play’s second instalment in Bulawayo and Plumtree on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The Harvest House International Church in Mpopoma and its Central Branch in Plumtree will stage the Tainted Flowers 2 play.

The play’s director and actor who plays two roles in the play, Bruce Masukuma told Chronicle Showbiz that the play will exhibit a teenage romantic relationship tried by tumultuous elements.

“Tainted Flowers 2 shines the spotlight on teenage love shattered by a series of hurtful events from close family and friends. It’s also about the decisions they make which has grave consequences, ” he said.

The play, a creation of Mlungisi Juba centres around Melissa Siziba who plays the characters of Mbali and Sihle. Other characters in the play include Mlungisi Juba who plays Thabo and Mthembu, Nicole Cassandra Ngwenya playing Sithembile and Sihle while Bruce “Master B” Masukuma plays Richard and the prison warden, Moyo.

After the first edition of Tainted Flowers, the School of Arts shot short films titled, Examples and Zinhle. – @eMKlass_49