ECOBANK Zimbabwe pursues recovery of US$4 Million stolen in armed robbery

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

ECOBANK Zimbabwe has reaffirmed its commitment to recovering the estimated US$4 million stolen during an armed robbery at its Bulawayo branch last year.

The financial institution also emphasised its dedication to enhancing security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

On 3 October, the bank’s Parkade Centre branch in Bulawayo was targeted by armed robbers who made off with US$4 million.

Following the incident, the branch was temporarily closed.

In its financial report for the year ended December 31, 2024, the bank acknowledged that operational costs included provisions for losses related to the robbery.

“Recovery efforts are underway, and the bank remains committed to strengthening security measures to prevent future occurrences.”