EcoCash Holdings bags ISO 22301 and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications

Group reaps rewards for maintaining top business continuity and information security standards.

EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited, the country’s leading digital and financial technology (fintech) services company, has been awarded ISO 22301 and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications, notable international achievements that underline its information security and business continuity credentials.

ISO 22301 is an international standard for business continuity management (BCM) that provides a framework for organisations to develop, implement, maintain and improve their BCM systems. It helps organisations to identify and assess risks, develop contingency plans and test and review their BCM systems on a regular basis.

ISO/IEC 27001 is the international standard for information security management (ISMS) which provides a framework for organisations to manage information security risks and protect sensitive information, such as customer data.

“We are delighted to have achieved ISO 22301 and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications. Obtaining ISO 22301 and ISO 27001 certifications is a significant milestone for our group,” said EcoCash Holdings Chief Executive Officer Mr Eddie Chibi, whose organization is custodian to customer data for millions of users.

“These international certifications not only demonstrate compliance with industry best practice but also provide a competitive edge in today’s business landscape. Customers can be assured that partnering with EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited means collaborating with a trusted and secure organisation that prioritises the protection of their personal data and the continuity of the operations of their service provider,” Mr Chibi said.

EcoCash Holdings’ ISO 22301 and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications – which come in the in the Cybersecurity Awareness Month of October – demonstrate the groups’ diligence when it comes to providing its customers with the highest level of service and security.

EcoCash Holdings Chief Technology Officer Mr Eugene Chaduka said the concurrent audits for both ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 22301 underscore the groups’ commitment to maintaining a solid and secure business environment.

“The two certifications reflect our unwavering commitment to delivering security, resilience and client satisfaction of the highest standards. The rigorous certification process has further validated our robust business continuity and information security practices, which are integral to our operations, and underscored the trust we have built with our clients,” Mr Chaduka said.

EcoCash Holdings, whose business portfolio consists of assets in Fintech (EcoCash and Steward Bank), Insurtech (Moovah and EcoSure), Healthtech (Maisha Health), On-Demand Services, e-Commerce, Agritech and Edutech, is renowned for its innovation pedigree, the use and application of relevant technology and a commitment to providing solutions that address customers’ relevant needs.