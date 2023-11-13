EcoCash Holdings in 40 percent revenue growth

Senior Business Writer

Zimbabwe’s leading financial services platform, EcoCash Holdings recorded revenue of $218 billion for the half year ended 31 August 2023, a growth of 40 percent compared to $155 billion in the prior year.

Up to 76 percent of the revenue is driven by the FinTech business followed by InsurTech at 20 percent and Digital Platforms at four percent.

“The Fintech business, namely EcoCash and Steward Bank, remains the largest contributor with performance being driven by new product innovations, and growth in the forex revenue contribution, a result of the deliberate growth in the business,” reads part of the financials.

The company experienced a net profit position of $130 million, notwithstanding exchange losses of $167 billion associated with the debentures.

“The debentures were resolved by way of capital raised through a renounceable rights offer and as a result, we anticipate improved profitability going forward.”

A debenture is a type of debt instrument that is not backed by any collateral but by the creditworthiness and reputation of the issuer and is issued by corporations to raise capital for their projects.

Additionally, it is a medium to long-term debt instrument used by large firms to borrow money at a fixed interest rate.

In the period under review, there was a relaunch of EcoCash Express Debit Card, which is linked to customers’ EcoCash accounts and empowers them to swipe, withdraw cash, or transact at any MasterCard terminal or ATM and pay for goods online at zero monthly fees.

According to the firm, the new products and services have been well-received by customers and have contributed to the transition of the business from a payments business to a digital financial services platform provider.

Steward Bank launched Steward Pay, an online payment gateway that facilitates the processing of local and international payments online via VISA, Mastercard, EcoCash and Steward Bank Accounts.

The Digital Bank also launched the account opening platform, Q-Not, in April.

The Insurtech businesses invested in enhanced technologies aimed at further improving service delivery, operational efficiencies and reducing claim turnaround times.

“To increase access to financial services, the short-term insurance business, Moovah has improved digital access and convenience through an online payment gateway as well as increased the distribution footprint through new partnerships and more service locations, which will enhance the customer experience and access to services.

“Our digital platforms continued to focus and drive the anchor businesses in Healthtech and On Demand Services. The first half of the year saw the launch of Internet-of-Things (IoT)-enabled smart solutions. These were Asset Track, which allows businesses and individuals to remotely track their electronic assets and Fuel Monitoring, a fleet management tool that can be utilised for other motored devices such as backup generators. These investments in improving our existing product offering, with the introduction of advanced features are aimed at delivering better user experiences.”