EcoCash partners MultiChoice to offer local DStv payments

Business Writer

Zimbabwe’s leading mobile money platform, EcoCash, has partnered with MultiChoice Zimbabwe to offer DStv payment convenience to local subscribers to the pan-African satellite and digital TV provider.

The partnership is expected to offer EcoCash customers the convenience of using their phones to pay their monthly DStv subscriptions directly from their EcoCash wallet, enabling instant activation of their DStv account upon making the payment using EcoCash, said the mobile money firm in a latest update.

It said the move provides customers with a secure payment option to access international sport, entertainment, news, current affairs and much more – from wherever they may be across the country.

In a statement, EcoCash said by partnering with MultiChoice, the mobile money firm will simplify the payment process for DStv subscriptions, making it easier for customers to access and enjoy a wide range of entertainment options from the comfort of their homes.

“We are excited to work with MultiChoice to add value to our customers by creating a convenient payment option for DStv subscribers,” said the company.

Through DStv, MultiChoice offers access to a wide variety of exclusive content, ranging from the latest movies to the best of international live sport – including the popular English Premier League.

EcoCash has also encouraged its customers with smartphones to pay their DStv subscriptions using the all new EcoCash app.

“Paying your DStv subscription using the EcoCash App is super-fast as a customer simply selects ‘DStv’ at the bottom on the App’s landing page, enter their Smart Card Number and complete the payment in an instant,” EcoCash said.

It said customers can, however, still pay their DStv subscriptions using the USSD channel, adding that EcoCash DStv payments would result in automatic reactivations of a customer’s account.