EcoCash partners OK Zimbabwe for US$ cash-in, cash out transactions

Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s leading mobile money platform EcoCash has partnered with OK Zimbabwe to bring convenience to customers by allowing them to cash-in and cash-out US dollars at all the supermarket’s branches across the country.

EcoCash recently launched its domestic foreign currency remittance service that has seen customers sending US dollars to their family, friends and loved ones, with guaranteed cash-out at Econet shops and Steward Bank branches.

The new OK Zimbabwe partnership is expected to add more convenience to EcoCash customers, the company said.

EcoCash chief operating officer, Mr Munyaradzi Nhamo, said the partnership with OK Zimbabwe will offer customers more convenience, save time and remove barriers to cashing-in and cashing-out money in the country.

“We are pleased to be partnering with OK Zimbabwe, one of the biggest retail groups in the country, to enable our customers to cash-in and cash-out at their convenience, using the group’s vast supermarket chain across the country,” he said.

“With the largest retail network in the country, OK Zimbabwe has always been an important channel partner for EcoCash, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead for further growth and customer-centric collaboration.”

OK Zimbabwe Limited, which has over 66 branches across the country, has established itself as a customer-oriented retail organisation, providing comprehensive access to a broad range of retail products and allied services developed in response to its customers’ requirements for convenience and value.

The listed retailer has maintained its position as one of the dominant supermarket retailers in the country’s competitive retail sector, despite the effect of liquidity constraints and other challenges in the operating environment.

To cash-in and cash-out US dollars, the company said customers need to visit OK Zimbabwe Stores, Bon Marche Stores or OKmart branches countrywide where they will be able to transact.

It said customers that receive funds from the diaspora through their EcoCash wallets will be able to cash out from any of OK branches, including Bon Marche’ and Ok Mart.

EcoCash has over the past few years played a crucial role in driving international remittance inflows into the country from Zimbabweans living in the diaspora, with the funds being channelled through the mobile money platform’s global partners.

In addition, the mobile money platform is already in partnership with various international money transfer operators, including SasaiRemit, WorldRemit, PayPal Xoom, Western Union, Moneygram and Mama Money, among others, to drive international remittances into Zimbabwe.