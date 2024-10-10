EcoCash, Pick n Pay, partner to solve problem of small US dollar change

Business Correspondent

ECOCASH, Zimbabwe’s largest mobile money platform, has teamed up with retail giant Pick n Pay, to solve the perennial problem of small US dollar change in supermarkets.

The companies have introduced an innovative solution that addresses the problem of small change for transactions at the till point, a challenge that has long frustrated customers across the country.

“Our solution to address the problem of small change with Pick n Pay aligns perfectly with our goal of offering convenience to all our customers and of simplifying people’s lives using technology,” an EcoCash spokesman said.

“We believe this will be of great benefit to the shopping public and to the retailer alike.”

Through the partnership, customers shopping at any Pick n Pay outlet nationwide will now receive their change directly into their EcoCash USD Wallet, meaning customers no longer need to worry about the lack of small denominations for their change.

Instead, they can have the remaining balance from their purchases conveniently transferred into their EcoCash USD wallets at the till point, offering greater flexibility in managing their personal funds.

“By enabling shoppers to receive change electronically in any Pick n Pay shop nationwide, we have streamlined the shopping experience, making it easier for customers to manage their funds while reducing reliance on physical cash,” EcoCash said through the spokesman.

The solution was already available in all Pick n Pay stores nationwide.

“Customers will naturally now have the choice and convenience to use the change credited into their EcoCash wallet to carry out future purchases, buy airtime or transfer the funds to their friends and family,” EcoCash said.

The collaboration between EcoCash – the largest mobile money platform in Zimbabwe – and Pick n Pay – a major retail player with a national footprint across the country – will significantly improve the customer experience of millions of shoppers.