EcoCash rewards customers, launches loyalty campaign

Business Reporter

LEADING mobile money operator, EcoCash, has launched a customer loyalty campaign called “EcoCash Gives You More” as it positions itself to enhance customer engagement and boost the value it offer to users.

The loyalty campaign, which kicked off last Friday will run until November 17, 2024. It offers EcoCash customers the opportunity to earn points with every transaction they make on the platform.

The points accrued can be redeemed for airtime, SMS, voice, or data bundles, thereby giving back significant value to customers’ daily financial activities.

Eligible transactions include purchasing airtime, sending money, cashing out and making payments.

In an update an EcoCash spokesman said the mobile money platform had become a cornerstone of the country’s financial ecosystem, providing millions of Zimbabweans with convenient access to financial services and easy payment solutions.

“The ‘EcoCash Gives You More’ loyalty campaign is another opportunity for EcoCash’s to reward its customers for their loyalty and continuous use of the services on the platform,” he said.

“We are delighted to introduce the campaign to show appreciation to our customers for their support by offering them tangible rewards, that actually add value and make a difference to their daily lives,” said the official.

He noted that participation in the campaign was straightforward, as every EcoCash customer is eligible, and starts to earn points the moment they transact, during the course of the campaign.

“The more transactions customers make, the more points they accumulate, which can then be redeemed in multiples of 100. For instance, 100 points can be redeemed for USD 0.50 worth of airtime, with a maximum redemption cap of USD 10,” the spokesman said.

Customers will receive an SMS notification with their updated balance of points soon after every successful transaction. However, should any transaction be reversed, the corresponding points will also be reversed, said Ecocash.

EcoCash has over the past decade played a critical role in driving financial inclusion in Zimbabwe.