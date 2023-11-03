EcoCash widens US-dollar payments

Business Writer

ECOCASH, Zimbabwe’s leading financial services platform, has expanded its US-dollar acceptance to include a wide range of supermarkets, retailers, merchants, and hardware stores.

The move comes as EcoCash steps up its ongoing efforts to provide customers with more convenience by widening its US-dollar wallet footprint across the country.

“We are excited to partner with these merchants to offer our customers convenience and even more options for using their USD EcoCash wallets,” said the company in the latest statement.

“This expansion is part of our commitment to making EcoCash the most convenient and accessible way to pay for goods and services in Zimbabwe.”

Market watchers say the expansion of USD wallet acceptance is a welcome development for EcoCash customers and the for the public in general, as it offers more options and great convenience.