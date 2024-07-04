Econet extends ‘kancane-kancane’ smart-phone credit scheme to civil servants

Business Correspondent

ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe, the country’s largest telecommunication and technology company, has extended its ‘Kancane Kancane’ smartphone credit scheme to civil servants.

Under the initiative, Government workers – including teachers, nurses and doctors among others – will now be able to get new smart phones without paying any upfront deposit.

Econet chief operations officer, Mr Kezito Makuni, said the extension of the credit scheme to include civil servants was a significant development.

“By making data-capable smart devices widely accessible to civil servants, we will contribute to the creation of a technologically adept government workforce, which will positively impact the overall productivity of civil servants,” said Mr Makuni.

Through the scheme, civil servants will be able to choose from a wide selection of quality smartphones, including top brands such iPhones, Samsung, Huawei, Nokia and many more.

They will be able to conveniently make direct monthly payments for the smartphones through the Salary Service Bureau (SSB), ensuring a hassle-free experience.

To benefit from the scheme, the company has said that interested Government employees can visit any Econet Shop and submit their national ID, a current payslip, proof of residence (such as a water or electricity bill in their name) or an affidavit – if they do not have other proof of residence.

The loan will then be approved by the SSB, at which point the customer will receive an SMS notification of the approval. Thereafter they can go and pick up their new smartphone at the Econet Shop, said the company.

Econet first launched the ‘Kancane Kancane’ credit scheme late last year, in a bid to increase smart phone penetration in the country, which currently hovers around 52 percent.

“This is in comparison to about 90 percent for South Africa and 80 percent for Kenya,” Mr Makuni said.

Research has shown that the lack of smartphones penetration remains a major barrier to the adoption of digital services in any country, including Zimbabwe, where the government has been pushing for increased access to digital services.

“Our country, like the rest of the world, is moving towards being a full digital economy. This means there is a pressing need for ubiquitous access to digital services through smartphones.

“With a higher smartphone penetration rate we will see a big increase in digital literacy and use, which will translate to other economic and business opportunities in the digital economy,” Mr Makuni said.

Meanwhile, the rest of Econet customers who are not civil servants will continue to enjoy ‘Kancane Kancane’ if they present their national ID, proof of residence, proof of income and pay a 40 percent deposit at selected Econet shops countrywide, said the company.