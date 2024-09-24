Econet hosts Men’s Mental Health Summit to mark suicide prevention awareness month

Business Correspondent

ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe, the country’s leading telecommunications and technology company, last week successfully hosted a Men’s Summit dedicated to addressing men’s mental health issues in commemoration of the ‘Suicide Prevention Awareness Month’ of September.

The well-attended event, which drew close to 600 male employees from across the company, was organized by the firm’s Wellness Programme ‘My WellBeing’ and sought to imbed a personal understanding of mental health challenges and encourage men to open up and take proactive steps in addressing their mental well-being.

Econet Group chief executive officer, Dr Douglas Mboweni, who addressed the summit held at Wild Geese Lodge and conferencing facility in Harare, highlighted the importance of mental well-being in achieving professional and personal success.

“As men, we often carry many burdens, from providing for our families to meeting professional and work targets. But we must realize that success that comes at the expense of our health is meaningless,” he said.

“A balanced life, where mental health is prioritized, is essential if we are to operate optimally and achieve our personal and professional goals,” Dr Mboweni said.

Citing global studies that say men are less likely to seek help for mental health issues than women, and that suggest that mental health issues are often stigmatised among men, Dr Mboweni encouraged men to open up and seek help when faced with emotional or psychological challenges.

Leading psychiatrist, medical doctor, health, family and personal development expert, Dr Sacrifice Chirisa – who was one of the main speakers at the Summit – underscored the importance of addressing mental health issues early.

“Suicide is often a cry for help, it’s not attention seeking” he said.

“Men need to understand that it’s okay to seek help and ask for support. We must create spaces where men feel safe to open up about their struggles and emotional challenges without fear of criticism or judgment,” he said, adding that the silence around mental health issues was one of the major reasons men are disproportionately affected by suicide.

Dr Chirisa stressed that employers play a critical role in creating mental health-friendly environments, saying workplaces must be proactive in supporting mental health initiatives, “especially for men who might feel societal pressure to ‘man up’ and suppress their emotions”.

The Summit was part of Econet’s ongoing commitment to promoting mental health and wellness in the workplace and among its employees and their families.

Through various initiatives, including free counselling services, mental health workshops and wellness programmes, the company said it aimed to create a work and home environment where mental health is openly discussed and support is given timeously.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says globally, men are more than twice as likely to die by suicide compared to women, making seminars like Econet’s Men’s Summit a vital platform for raising awareness and providing resources for timely intervention.