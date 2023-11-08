Econet launches EcoChat artificial intelligence-driven chatbot

Business Correspondent

ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe has launched ‘EcoChat AI’, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot that offers customers instant and convenient access to a wealth of knowledge and information.

In a media update today, the leading telecoms company said EcoChat AI will be available on a USSD menu from any type of mobile phone used by subscribers across the country.

The innovative chatbot will be able to answer a wide range of questions – from general knowledge to travel tips – as well as provide educational material for students, among many other capabilities, said the company.

Powered by OpenAI, the intelligent chatbot is the latest addition to Econet’s commitment to providing seamless and innovative solutions to its valued customers.

“Our priority at Econet is to enhance the customer experience and provide solutions that improve and simplify people’s lives,” said Econet chief commercial officer, Mr Navdeep Kapur.

“EcoChat AI will bring our customers access to a wealth of instant information right onto their hands, via their mobile devices.”

Modelled along the lines of ChatGPT and Google’ Bard, EcoChat AI can understand and answer questions in English, Arabic and Spanish, said the company.

Mr Kapur said by accessing EcoChat AI through USSD *449#, Econet customers can instantly tap into a wealth of knowledge and information on their mobile devices.

“Gone are the days of sifting through various search engines looking for answers. EcoChat AI empowers our customers – students, researchers, businesses and general consumers – to get quick and accurate answers to their queries, in a user-friendly and intuitive manner,” he said.

EcoChat AI’s advanced artificial intelligence technology ensures that users receive accurate and reliable answers to their queries. The technology continuously learns and adapts, providing an ever-improving customer experience.