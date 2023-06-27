Econet marathon to be held at Baobab School

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

THIS year’s Econet Victoria Falls Marathon to be held on Sunday will take place at Baobab Primary School near the resort city’s central business district.

Last year’s event took place at Elephant Hills Golf Course where athletes completed their various races and the after-party was also held there.

Before that, the event used to be held at Farm School.

Traditionally it starts along Livingstone Way opposite the Zimpost car park and ends at a venue, which, this year is Baobab Primary School.

A news crew visited the school this morning and observed workmen from Davies Events setting up the stage.

Some grounds men were watering the lawn on the school soccer pitch.

The school will be the biggest beneficiary of hosting the event as the organisers are sprucing up some infrastructure.

Workmen were refurbishing an ablution block with a chain of toilets to be used during the course of the marathon and to remain as a legacy project as organisers are understood to be planning on having the school as the venue for the next 10 years.

Tiling and painting is also being done on some buildings including the toilets, tuck-shop and the main gate, while some signage around the school and on classroom blocks’ walls is being redone.

The school head Ms Virginia Ncube was also on the grounds assessing work being done.

Launched in 2006, the annual marathon has grown to become one of Africa’s top athletic events, attracting thousands of local and international runners into the country while firmly establishing Zimbabwe on the global athletics calendar.

The event has also become a major drawcard in the tourism calendar, boosting receipts and arrivals. Last year, more than 4 500 athletes from around the world participated in the marathon.

While organisers expect the event to be bigger and to draw more than 5 000 athletes, tourism operators are excited by bookings for accommodation and activities.