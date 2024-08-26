Econet modernises 1 000+ sites with 4G high capacity base stations

Business Writer

Econet Wireless Limited says its network modernisation programme has been enhanced by strategic partnerships with key equipment vendors with over 1 000 sites modernised with 4G high-capacity base stations.

An additional 550 base station sites planned across the country are also earmarked for modernisation.

In its 2024 annual report, board chairman Dr James Myers said the modernisation drives came after several years of underinvestment due to limited foreign currency availability.

“Our strategic partnerships with key equipment vendors have enabled us to accelerate our current network modernisation programme, after several years of underinvestment due to limited foreign currency availability. We have now modernised 1 012 sites with 4G high-capacity base stations,” said Dr Myers.

“Of these, 750 are in Harare and Bulawayo and the whole of Manicaland region. Our modernisation efforts will continue with another 550 base station sites planned across the country.”

Dr Myers said Government through Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has now provided spectrum within the 700MHz frequency band which will extend the coverage of existing base stations to serve customers who are at the periphery of the current coverage limit.

Spectrum refers to radio frequencies present in the air that telecom companies use to provide connectivity services.

“In addition to the modernised sites, the business added more than 50 new base station sites. This investment has enhanced the quality of service and also increased network coverage.”

Dr Myers noted that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of business operations.

“For the year under review, we significantly accelerated the use of AI tools to improve operational efficiency, optimise our business and provide superior customer experiences. For example, we deployed algorithms which greatly improved our ability to segment customers and offer highly personalised experience.

“This has resulted in increased customer activity ratios. To improve on usage and revenue, we integrated intelligent recommendation engines and predictive models into our daily operations. This has enabled us to deliver a remarkable 47 percent growth in usage in the voice segment.”

Dr Myers added that in order to keep abreast with demand for products, the firm will continue investing in infrastructure.

“The business continues to experience sustained growth in the demand for its products and services shaped by evolving customer needs. We will continue to invest in our network infrastructure in order to meet customer demands and keep abreast with global trends in line with our vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no Zimbabwean behind. We are looking to scale up our 5G penetration to unlock new opportunities, leverage on artificial intelligence and process automation to improve operational efficiencies and customer service delivery.”