Econet on 10% airtime bonus promotion

Online Business Writer

ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe, which is celebrating 25 years since it started operations in the country has unveiled an exciting 10 percent bonus airtime promotion for its clients.

The listed telecoms giant announced that it is offering a 10 percent airtime bonus as part of its milestone celebrations, providing an opportunity for subscribers to enjoy extra value on their mobile services.

“This promotion is just another way of saying thank you to our subscribers for their continued support, trust and loyalty over the years,” said Econet spokeswoman.

According to Econet, to participate in the promotion, which is running from July 20, 2023, to August 31, 2023, customers need to recharge their accounts using the EcoCash USD wallet, and they automatically receive an additional 10 percent bonus over and above their recharge value.

Customers can use the bonus airtime for any of a variety of Econet services, including making voice calls, sending text messages, and as data to browse the internet, it said.

Econet Wireless launched its mobile network on July 10, 1998, and was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange on September 17 of the same year, quickly growing to become a market leader in its telecommunications and technology sector.

The company has been celebrating its silver jubilee using a marketing campaign themed ‘Halo 25, Building Memories Together’, which seeks to engage its customers and celebrate the milestone together with them.