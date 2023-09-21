Econet takes advantage of network upgrades to offer more roaming services, improve roaming customer experience

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, the country’s leading telecommunications and technology company, is leveraging its ongoing network upgrade to boost customer experience by improving roaming services for both outbound and inbound roaming customers.

“We are taking advantage of our ongoing network upgrades to work with our roaming partners around the world to improve our customers’ roaming experience by expanding our roaming footprint and adding more services our roaming packages,” the company said in a statement.

Outbound roamers are Econet mobile phone customers traveling outside Zimbabwe, while inbound roamers are customers from other networks outside Zimbabwe, visiting the country.

Econet said inbound roamers are now able to roam on its 4G/LTE network, allowing them to browse at high data speeds while they are in Zimbabwe, a significant upgrade from 3G.

“Our infrastructure investments and ongoing network upgrades are already enabling us to offer inbound 4G/LTE roaming to visitors to Zimbabwe, greatly improving their data connectivity experience.

“In addition, by Christmas we will be offering outbound 4G/LTE roaming services to any of our customers travelling outside Zimbabwe to countries within the SADC region as well as to several European destinations,” Econet said.

Roaming services allow mobile phone customers to continue using their phones when they travel outside their home networks, allowing them to make and receive calls, send and receive text messages, and use mobile data services without interruption, just like they would on their home networks.

To activate outbound prepaid data roaming, Econet said customers should dial *140# and follow the prompts. “They must activate the service before leaving the country,” the statement said.

“This automatically enables them to connect with more than 266 prepaid roaming partners across the world,” Econet said.

“Postpaid contract customers (who pay for service after use) should apply to be activated for postpaid roaming at any Econet shop countrywide, before they leave the country.”

The statement said the charges for roaming differed by tariffs of partner operators in the country visited, “but customers must ensure they have sufficient credit (airtime) to access the roaming service”.

“Customers visiting the most frequented SADC countries, namely South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, and Zambia, can make use of the competitive roaming bundles available on *143#,” the company said, adding that customers could also make use of their USD airtime balances to pay for roaming services.