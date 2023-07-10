Econet to unveil new products

Njabulo Nkomo, [email protected]

LEADING telecommunications company, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe plans to unveil a new range of products as it strives to be a digital service provider that leaves no African behind.

In a statement accompanying a celebration message for the company’s 25th anniversary, the group executive officer Mr Douglas Mboweni said the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) listed firm is looking forward to providing services that suit the technology for the modern – day society.

“We envision a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind. No matter where you are in Zimbabwe, our services must reach you. As we go into the future, more is going to be unveiled to you, our customer.

“For example, right now we are working on what we call, ‘The journey from a communication service provider to a digital service provider. It is a recognition of the fact that the world is transforming digitally. Econet must not only be a communication service provider but a digital service provider too,” reads part of the statement.

“Financial transactions must be easy from your mobile handset. Entertainment and all these financial services and facilities must be enabled from your digital platform, which is right in your hand. And that is what we are committed to deliver,” he said.