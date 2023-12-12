Econet urges customers to embrace self-care platforms for seamless experience

Business Reporter

ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe, the country’s leading telecommunications and technology company, says its customers could enhance their festive season experience by embracing its multiple self-care platforms.

Over the past three years, Econet has invested in several digital touchpoints, including web self-care platforms, USSD self-care, AI-driven chatbots and WhatsApp helplines, to allow its customers convenient access to critical products, services and personal information at their own pace and in their own time.

Through the self-care platforms, customers can update their personal details, self-administer PUK numbers to unlock SIM cards, recharge their voice or data accounts, retrieve over-scratched recharge card numbers, access call and SMS history, and much more.

The company said it appreciates that the festive season is a time for joy, not stress, hence the need for convenience of accessing essential services without the need to physically visit a shop or wait on hold.

“We understand the importance of seamless customer experience, especially during the festive season, when staying connected is crucial,” said the company spokesperson.

“Our multiple self-care platforms are designed to provide our customers with free and convenient access to essential services, enabling them to manage their telecommunication services efficiently.

“The services are available 24/7, ensuring that assistance is just a click away, whenever customers need it.”