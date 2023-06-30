Econet Vic Falls Marathon champion won’t defend title

Ricky Zililo

[email protected]

VETERAN road runner Jonathan Chinyoka says he will not be defending his Econet Victoria Falls Marathon title as he will run the 42km race for fun.

Yesterday morning a group of ultra-marathon enthusiasts took off from Bulawayo on a relay that marks Econet’s 25th anniversary celebrations with the Victoria Falls races on Sunday the plug event on the calendar.

The premier athletics event that draws participants from across the world will be held on Sunday at the resort town, with at least 5 000 participants expected.

Chinyoka won last year’s edition of the men’s event in a time of two hours 18 minutes 11 seconds.

Last year’s runner-up Blessing Waison who finished 10 seconds behind Chinyoka heads into Sunday’s event as favourite.

“I’m recovering from a leg injury and I’ll be going to Victoria Falls just to test my leg. My coach wants to see how I’m recovering and I just want to go there and enjoy myself,” said Chinyoka.

The men’s favourite Waison declared himself ready for the race and is targeting a podium finish.

“I’m ready for the race. I’ve really prepared for this year’s race. I’ve been running half-marathons in preparation for the race and my target is to be in the top three, although the real deal will be winning the race,” said Waison.

There’s a lucrative purse that might inspire Waison to go for the top spot and even motivate Chinyoka to make an attempt at claiming a prize.

Winners for the 42km men and women’s races will take away US$1 250 each, with the first runner-ups getting US$1 000, US$850 each for the athletes who finish third, US$700 for fourth positions and US$450 for fifth-placed athletes. Those who cross the line from position six to 10 will each get US$300, US$250, US$200, US$150 and US$100.

Last year’s top five in the men’s category had Kelvin Pangiso coming third in two hours 19 minutes 03 seconds, with Prosper Mutwira fourth in two hours 19 minutes 39 seconds while Mike Fokoroni crossed the line fifth in a time of two hours 20 minutes 56 seconds.

Two foreign participants, Philani Sengce of South Africa and Zambia’s Edward Mwale made it into the top 10, with the former finishing sixth in two hours 21 minutes 54 seconds while the latter was 10th in two hours 24 minutes 13 seconds.

Meanwhile the relay team that is running from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls with members of Econet and top marketing company Geronimo Advertising yesterday covered 175km when they took the baton to Lupane.

They are expected to resume their race this morning.

“It’s been an exciting day, the athletes were cheering each other and all are fine. Each day we will do 100km because the other distance is animal infested.

Everyone is determined to conquer the distance,” said Crispien Tanhara the boss at Gorenimo Advetising.

Yesterday Gondongwe ran the first leg and passed on the baton to Talent Ncube with Andrew Mhere taking on the third before Fidelis Bhebhe ran the last before they took another break.

Today another set of athletes will exchange batons and they complete the 300km grueling ultra-marathon relay tomorrow. — @ZililoR.