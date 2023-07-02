Econet Victoria Falls Marathon 2023 roars into life

The 15th edition of the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon is set to roar into life today (Sunday, July 2, 2023) in the scenic tourism destination of Victoria Falls.

Organizers say the marathon, now widely recognized at the number 1 marathon in Africa, has attracted over 5 000 runners and tourists to the event this year.

Earlier on, Econet Group Chief Executive Officer Dr Douglas Mboweni welcomed all local and international runners to the event, and wished all participants the best in their races.

“As the headline sponsor, we proudly welcome you this great event, and wish you all the very best during your run and as you take time to enjoy this special and scenic resort of Victoria Falls with friends and family,” said Dr Mboweni.

“We have been working closely with the race’s technical organizers, the local authorities, tourism players, emergency services and many other stakeholders, and I am confident that we will host a successful event,” he added.

Dr Mboweni noted that the Econet Victoria Marathon promotes physical, mental and emotional wellness and also contributes to the economy of the country, especially in the travel and tourism industry.

“The Econet Victoria Falls Marathon generates significant interest in Zimbabwe as a tourist destination, and that is something we are proud contribute to,” he said.

The marathon attracted over 4 500 runners the last year 40 countries. Organizers expect it to attract visitors from over 50 countries this year.

“The economic benefits that this event brings – both at local and macro level – is something we are pleased to be associated with, and wish to continue being a part of,” the Econet Group CEO said.

Participants to the marathon have travelled from as far afield as the Americas, Europe, Australia and the rest of Africa.

In addition to the main 42 kilometre marathon event, there are various categories for different fitness levels, including a half-marathon (21km), the popular 7.5km family fun run, and a 10.5km half marathon relay.