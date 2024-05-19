Econet Victoria Falls Marathon targets over 5 500 participants

Chronicle Writer

THE 2024 Econet Victoria Falls Marathon is expected to draw more than 5,500 participants from around the world, marking a notable surge in athletes and running enthusiasts participating at the event this year.

Speaking ahead of this year’s event, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Group chief executive officer, Dr Douglas Mboweni, said the company was looking forward to the event, and ready to welcome local and international participants at Africa’s Number One marathon, set to be held on Sunday, July 7, in the resort town of Victoria Falls.

“We are looking forward to the marathon and are thrilled by the ever-growing local and international appeal of the event, an indicator that more and more people are adopting wellness and a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

“It’s clear that the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon has become a major highlight on the global marathon calendar globally, and we are excited to welcome runners from all over the world to this great event.”

The 2024 Marathon, running under the theme: “Road to Victory”, offers a variety of distances to cater for any runners.

Econet has advised participants to choose from the famed, full 42km marathon, the half marathon (21km), a collaborative team relay with two runners doing 10.5km each, or the more popular 7.5km Family Fun run.

Now in its 16th year, the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon has cemented its reputation as a top African running event.

The race’s renowned scenic route takes runners on an unforgettable journey through the breathtaking landscapes and wild life surrounding the iconic Victoria Falls, allowing participants to enjoy its grandeur up-close.

Dr Mboweni said the Econet Vic Falls Marathon was now more than just a race, but a catalyst for local and international tourism.

“There is no doubt the event has become a catalyst for tourism in our nation, and a tool for positive change in our local communities,” he said.

He said as visitors flock to Vic Falls from around the world, tourism flourishes, “benefiting local businesses, hotels and lodges, and the entire travel and tourism industry”.

Registration for the Marathon has been streamlined for convenience, with participants able to sign up and make payments online.