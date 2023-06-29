Econet Victoria Falls run on course

Sports writer

THE relay runners who started off this morning, 29 June, in Bulawayo as part of the first leg of the Victoria Falls run were past Insuza at lunchtime without any incidents.

By 5 pm they are expected to have done the first 175km of the 440 km journey.

Mehluli Sibanda, David Gondongwe, Talent Ncube, Delight Murukayi, Federlis Bhebhe, Liam Savari, Rudo Sibanda, Andrew Mhere, and Stanley Sibanda all ultra-marathon runners were at the starting point in the morning and have been taking turns to run varying distances on the high way to Victoria Falls.

Clad in colourful outfits and accompanied by a lead branded vehicle, an ambulance just in case and support staff from Econet’s advertising agency Grorenimo, the athletes have given the region a feel ‘It is here’ as the countdown to the country’s biggest marathon event which will be run on Sunday morning.

The Econet Victoria Falls Marathon is the biggest race in the country and attracts athletes from all over the world.

The athletes are helping in hyping up the event and Econet’s 25th Anniversary Celebration of which the Sunday race is among the biggest calendar events of the year.

They resume the relay this morning and will have a feel of the national park from Halfway House Hotel up to Lupote where there could be rare sightings of game which is part of the attractions for the weekend runners.

Fungai Tanhara of Geronimo Advertising said all was fine on the road.