Economic census: Business urged to provide truthful information

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) has called on the business community to provide accurate information on their business operations to ensure the forthcoming 2025 Economic Census produces a conclusive report for the benefit of the country.

This follows stakeholders’ concerns in Matabeleland South that some owners might withhold critical information on their financial status out of fear of being taxed. The country will conduct its first ever economic census next year with preliminary works already underway. The economic census exercise is expected to provide comprehensive baseline statistics for the economy while also creating a statistical business register.

ZimStat is conducting provincial sensitisation programmes ahead of the commencement of the economic census mapping exercise next week. The programme seeks to document all forms of economic activities that are occurring in provinces. In an interview after a provincial sensitisation meeting in Gwanda on Tuesday, ZimStat industrial statistics manager, Ms Kuda Chiguma, said the purpose of collecting information was for analysis to influence the policy making process for the betterment of the nation.

“I would like to urge the business community and the corporate world to cooperate with our enumerators when they come to their establishments to collect data. We are requesting people to provide truthful information so that the objectives of this whole project are met,” she said. “The economic census will benefit Government, the business community, the academia and research institutions, as well as the public at large.

“We are relying on businesses to come up with a clear structure of our economy. When planning we will be able to identify the gaps that exist in each province so that they can be addressed,” said Ms Chiguma. “We need to know the size and structure of our economy but if some information on business operations is withheld then we won’t achieve our target.”

The sensitisation programmes will also be held at district level so that people across the country know about it and understand to ensure maximum support. Zimstat will work closely with associations across the business sector to sensitise their members. The economic census will be done in four different stages, beginning with mapping to capture the name and address of the establishment, the business code and business location code.

The listing exercise will collect information on the name and address of business, employment based on gender, the turn over, the main economic activity and capacity utilisation. The output survey will see collection of data on the value of inputs and outputs, value of imports and exports. The final stage, which is the data collection stage, will require information on salaries and wages, cost of raw materials and the capital expenditure. These activities will run from 8 July 2024 to June 2026.

The mapping will run from 8 July to 31 October 2024. Listing will be from 1 August up to 31 December 2024. The input- output survey will run from 1 January to 31 March 2025 while data collection will run from April to June 2026. Gwanda Business Association chairman and Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Matabeleland South vice chairman Mr Thomas Gwatida said most businesses in the province are informal and some are not properly documented.

He said the province has unregistered mines, online businesses, briefcase businesses and businesses on rented property, which need to be documented as they contribute significantly to the province’s economy. “There is a huge challenge within the business community when it comes to compliance, especially in the informal market.

“It’s hard to approach some of these businesses and inform them that you want to collect information, some which might be sensitive,” said Mr Gwatida. “ZimStat needs to come up with a strategy on how they will get such businesses to be open about their financial status such as turnover.”

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, who was represented by provincial deputy director environmental planning and management in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr Maxwell Muwondori, urged the business community from Matabeleland South to fully co-operate with ZimStat during this exercise.

“As Mat South we are aware of the need for accurate and up to date economic data. This information will empower us to develop targeted policies that foster economic growth and job creation in the province,” he said.

“I call upon the business community to cooperate with ZimStat as they will be collecting the data. The success of the economic census hinges on the active participation of all business: micro, small, medium and large across Matabeleland South Province.” —@DubeMatutu