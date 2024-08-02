Economic census: Government calls for business compliance

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, has called upon businesses to co-operate with authorised officers during the economic census to ensure the collection of vital information.

Last year, ZimStat launched the 2025 economic census, aimed at providing comprehensive baseline statistics on the size and structure of the economy. An economic census is a comprehensive systematic study conducted to collect detailed information on all economic activities.

The census is conducted at five-year intervals to track dynamics in economic activities thereby enabling the Government, private sector, academic agents and other stakeholders to understand the country’s economic landscape.

In a notice through Statutory Instrument 137 of 2024, Professor Ncube underlined the duty of every owner, manager or acting head of an establishment to supply the required particulars to authorised officers as needed.

“Every person who is an owner, manager or acting as the head of the establishment during the economic census period shall ensure that the information required by the authorised officer is supplied in respect to the economic census,” said Professor Ncube in the notice.

“Any person who contravenes this section shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level six or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year, or to both such fine and such imprisonment.”

The 2025 Economic Census Mapping and Listing Exercise will run under the theme: “Counting Every Business, Shaping Economic Policies.” According to ZimStat, the mapping exercise will identify business establishments and their locations.

This will then assist in coming up with a comprehensive business register as well as provide baseline statistics for crafting the National Development Strategy II. Professor Ncube stated that if by October 31, 2026, no information has been collected by an authorised officer in respect of any establishment within Zimbabwe during the economic census period, the owner, manager, or any person acting as the head of the establishment shall report the fact to an authorised officer and supply any required particulars on demand.

During the census mapping period, the following information will be collected — (i) registered name of the establishment; (ii) trading name of the establishment; (iii) address of the establishment; (iv) ownership of the establishments.

During census listing period, the following information will be collected — (i) registered name of the establishment; (ii) trading name of the establishment; (iii) address of the establishment; (iv) establishment registration status; (v) type of ownership; (vi) type of economic activity; (vii) turnover; (viii) number of employees by sex; (ix) capacity utilisation.

During the input-output survey period, the following information will be collected — (i) value of inputs used; (ii) sources of inputs; (iii) value of outputs produced; (iv) imports; (v) exports; (vi) value of intermediate inputs.