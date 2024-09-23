Economic development tops Zanu-PF conference agenda

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

DELIBERATIONS on the state of the economy and strategies for consolidating the transformative development momentum under the Second Republic will be top of the agenda at the Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference slated for Bulawayo next month, party chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, has said.

This year’s conference will run under the theme: “Industrialise, Modernise Towards’ Vision 2030”, and comes just a month after Cabinet adopted a roadmap towards implementation of the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), the last lap towards implementation of programmes leading to the attainment of an upper middle income status by 2030.

During the conference, key economic ministries are expected to present comprehensive reports on implementation of Government programmes to enable delegates to take stock of progress made by the Zanu-PF Government in implementing programmes that transform people’s livelihoods.

In an update statement ahead of the conference, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the gathering will critique the implementation of the key policies while guiding the party to continued dominance.

“This year’s conference is not just a gathering of party members but a critical policy review platform. We will take a hard look at our policies and refine them to ensure that they are in line with our national goals, particularly economic growth and sustainable development,” she said.

“The outcomes of this conference will set the tone for Zanu-PF’s continued leadership as we drive towards vision 2030. Together, as one united party, we will steer our nation towards a prosperous future.

“I look forward to the rich debates and forward-thinking resolutions that will come out of this conference, and I am confident that it will be a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s journey towards greatness.”

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, is expected to provide a report on the state of the economy and guiding strategies for future growth.

Similarly, the Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Cde Winston Chitando, will provide an update on the mining sector, while Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka, will give a detailed report on the state of agriculture, including this year’s challenges such as the drought that severely affected the country, said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She said Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, Cde July Moyo, will provide an account on how his ministry has provided food security for the vulnerable households during the drought period.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the theme of the conference is also in sync with the developmental trajectory as implemented by the Government.

“As we look to industrialise and modernise Zimbabwe, the economy, agriculture and food security will be at the forefront of our discussions. Together, we will chart a path that delivers prosperity to our people and restore our country’s position of dignity and self-reliance,” she said.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the national co-ordinating committee that she chairs has also drawn inspiration from countries such as China in reducing the number of delegates to promote robust debates during the conference.

The party will now limit the conference to Politburo, Central Committee, National Consultative Assembly and senior provincial and district executives.

“This will ensure that the discussions and resolutions are rich in content, driven by critical thinking and rigorous debate, thus creating meaningful outcomes that will influence the course of our national policies,” she said.

“The reduced number of attendees also reflects our commitment to safety. With fewer delegates travelling to Bulawayo, we will significantly minimise road traffic accidents, which is a priority for the party and the nation.”

Meanwhile, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the conference also presents Bulawayo with a unique opportunity to demonstrate its capacity to host large-scale national events and showcase its vibrancy and readiness for greater things.

She said the conference preparations are almost 95 percent complete and the national co-ordinating committee’s third meeting has ensured that all logistical matters are in place. This committee is composed of all relevant departments whose expertise is crucial in delivering a successful and productive conference.

Ahead of the conference, Zanu-PF Matabeleland North province yesterday held an inter-district meeting and came up with resolutions to be tabled before the conference.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North chairman, Cde Richard Moyo, said as a province they resolved that President Mnangagwa should stay in power beyond 2028 to implement his economic development agenda and ensure the country achieves an upper middle income economy status. — @nqotshili