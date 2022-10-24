Economic Empowerment Group launches Vic Falls chapter

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE newly formed Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) has launched the Victoria Falls chapter amid calls for young people to form synergies and position themselves in the local economy.

Dubbed the mother of all launches, the launch which was done on Friday in the resort city, started with a meeting with captains of industry at a local hotel before an event-filled sports gala at Vic Falls Sports Club.

Mr George Mhlanga leads the Victoria Falls chapter.

Concerns were raised that locals, especially youth and women have not been benefiting from local resources.

Some fail because of fear of the unknown while some have no registered companies.

Participants at the meeting challenged youth to desist from competing against each other.

“Young people have skills that are going to waste because they compete against each other.

Youths need to form cooperatives and synergies so that they can access opportunities and benefit from local tourism,” said a participant.

Local companies including local authorities should adhere by some statutes that direct them to reserve a certain quota for locals and youth, while the locals should also be business and money hungry to be able to seek ways of getting empowered.

The locals were also challenged to form companies and come up with bankable projects.

Speaking at the launch, the lobby group national secretary general Mr Clifford Hlupheko challenged locals to be business hungry and embrace Government policy of Devolution of power.

“This is why we are here so that we lobby for change. We should benefit from the Devolution that the Second Republic is pushing. Over the years as locals you have not been capacitated to benefit from the local industry, this is the time to realise growth in production, dominate the economy and market.

“Let’s grab opportunities and unlock value all the way to Binga. In other provinces youth are legally digging everywhere for minerals, here you have coal in Hwange and you can be seen also mining as youth,” he said.

EEG national vice president Ms Saliwe Njolomole challenged women to be actively involved in economic activities taking advantage of various empowerment programmes introduced by Government.

“As EEG we came to this stakeholders meeting to hear challenges that stop them from growing in the industry. We can’t have women only as workers, they should be in a position to understand that there are opportunities in the tourism industry and they can fit in the supply chain,” she said.

“This is why we want women and youth to be involved so that we all implement Government policies of empowerment.

Ms Njolomole said women are subjected to various forms of abuse including sexual harassment to access jobs and opportunities which degrades them.

She implored every citizen to stand up for their economic and political rights.

Uplifting marginalised communities ensures the full realisation of Vision 2030 of an empowered and prosperous upper middle income society, as envisaged by the Government.

The sports gala saw six netball, two soccer and two volleyball teams competing and all got prizes for participating.

