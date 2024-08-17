Economic resilience charms Botswana

Botswana Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Lemogang Kwape (left) and other members of his delegation tour Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited led by the plant’s manager Bheki Ndlovu in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Memory Mangombe

Online reporter

BOTSWANA’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Lemogang Kwape, who is in the country for the 44th Ordinary Sadc Summit of Heads of State and Government, says he was charmed by Zimbabwe’s economic resilience over the years it endured illegal sanctions imposed by the West.

Dr Kwape said the resilience has seen Zimbabwe achieving self-sustainability in some sectors like wheat production. He made the remarks after touring the Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited company’s production plant located in the Willowvale Industrial site in Harare.

Dr Kwape was accompanied by Botswana Ambassador to Zimbabwe Sarah Moloiswa, Zimbabwe Ambassador to Botswana Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro, acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Tourism in Botswana Boatamese Modukanele, Acting Auditor General in Ministry of Finance Ms Keneilwe Senyarelo among other Botswana Government officials. Schweppes Zimbabwe is planning to set up another manufacturing plant in Botswana.

“Today, I am here at Schweppes company and what we are discussing at Schweppes is how best to integrate the manufacturing sector. They have the skills and expertise and perhaps I need to pause here and say, given what this country has gone through in the last years, especially the sanctions that have been imposed on them, they have been resilient that is why they have built capacity in the manufacturing sector and other sectors so that they can self-sustain.

“I want you to just know two things that they have been very successful in. They are now self-sufficient in wheat production and they have access,” he said.

Dr Kwape assured Schweppes of support in its endeavour to set up another manufacturing plant in Botswana.

“I think it is a good day to be here at Schweppes discussing potential investments into Botswana, co-investments I must add.

“Botswana stands ready because we pride ourselves in being the most peaceful country in the region.

“We pride ourselves in being the most stable so if you invest in your technology or money in Botswana rest assured that you invested in a safe place in the region.

“We are very excited as a team from Botswana that there has been a discussion with the team here at Schweppes on how to work together to invest in citrus production and manufacturing in Botswana.

“In terms of the ground, in Botswana, we have made sure that all the infrastructure that you need, electricity or water or land is in place so don’t worry you will not run out of power as we have the electricity,” he said.

Schweppes Holdings Africa Limited chairperson Mr Vulindlela Ndlovu said discussions to set up a plant in Botswana started early this year.

Mr Ndlovu indicated that the engagements were progressing well due to cordial relations that exist between the two countries.

“We are completely aligned with Sadc’s goals to achieve economic development, peace, security growth, to alleviate poverty, to enhance the standard and quality of life of the people of Southern Africa.

“All of these regional and continental developments require us to take stock of the opportunities and the risks that we face as a business and to take the necessary mitigation measures.

“A significant shift that has taken place in our strategic thinking recently, as recently as in the last six months, is for us to actively consider expanding our food production and processing operations into Botswana,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said they were currently in dialogue with Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (VITC) officials regarding their plans to expand their food production and processing business.

“We are very delighted with their support which is unstinting and consistent. When we started the engagements with our Botswana counterparts earlier this year, we never thought that it would culminate in these high-profile engagements on the sidelines of equal importance. We are excited about the prospect of expanding into Botswana, which shares long-standing historical, social and cultural affinity and links with Zimbabwe.

“Suffice to say that this engagement is a culmination of the cordial and friendly relationships between our two governments,” he said.