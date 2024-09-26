Economic saboteurs put on notice

Zvamaida Murwira and Joseph Madzimure, Harare Bureau

GOVERNMENT will open up pathways for sustainable economic growth as it moves to protect its people against acts of economic sabotage, speculative and counter-productive tendencies by those who thrive on greed and profiteering, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

Addressing the 378th Ordinary Session of the Zanu-PF Politburo at the party’s headquarters in Harare, he said attacks on the economy to make ordinary people suffer were unacceptable and Government would protect Zimbabweans from economic disruptions.

“Despite the illegal sanctions, effects of climate change and global economic disruption, we are making substantial progress across sectors of our economy. The fact that the chronic attacks of detractors and their brute falsehoods have consciously failed to divide our country or collapse our economy is a testament of the unity and resilience of the people of our great motherland Zimbabwe,” said the President.

“Against all odds, our nation continues to rise and the Zanu-PF Government is indeed opening up pathways for sustainable economic growth and development. I applaud all citizens of this great land. Acts of economic sabotage, speculative and counter-productive tendencies by those who thrive on greed and profiteering have no place in our country. Attacks on the economy to make the public suffer are unacceptable and my Government will protect the ordinary people.”

President Mnangagwa said the unequivocal call expressed at the just-ended Sadc Summit held in Harare last month for the unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by some Western countries showed unity in the region.

Turning to the state of the party, he said Zanu-PF is a constitutional entity with a well-articulated overarching mission, goals and objectives, as well as stipulated duties of its members.

He called for unity among party members for the attainment of greater national objectives in honour of the party’s founding Fathers. President Mnangagwa said several milestones that were critical to take the country closer to the realisation of Vision 2030 had been registered.

“Zanu-PF is the vanguard of the people’s revolution, hence, we have the weighty task to effectively respond to challenges, obstacles and contradictions that our nation may face at any given time. Inaction, procrastination or flimsy distractions can never be tolerated. Scaling up production, productivity and hard honest work across all sectors of the economy should be our loud and clarion call to the general membership of the Party,” he said.

“Further, each and everyone of us, here in the Politburo, and indeed all members, have a sacrosanct Constitutional obligation to uphold the unique character, principles and nature of our Party, Zanu-PF. Accordingly, I challenge the party to resolutely oppose statements and actions that undermine or distort our correct line of the revolution. All moves to damage the interests of the people of our great motherland; tamper with our unity, social harmony, development, interest, sovereignty, security and overall national stability should be decisively dealt with.”

President Mnangagwa implored party structures to act decisively against anything that sought to undermine the party’s unity.

“Unruly elements who are abusing various media platforms to cause alarm and despondency, while also sowing disunity and advancing misguided, nefarious political agendas within the country and party, stand warned. I call upon this Politburo Session to once again introspect and give the requisite guidance so that our beloved party, Zanu-PF, and the people of our motherland, Zimbabwe, pick up pace towards building a stronger Party and the realisation of our shared national development agenda.”

He noted that the party’s forthcoming 21st National People’s Conference to be held in Bulawayo under the theme; “Industrialise and Modernise Towards the Attainment of Vision 2030,” coincided with the Sadc-initiated Anti-Sanctions Day, which is commemorated annually on 25 October.

“I, therefore, challenge the party and Government machinery to arrange activities to raise our voice for the total removal of illegal sanctions imposed on our country and other progressive nations. Additionally, this Politburo Session will receive reports on priority activities in preparation for the Conference. Update reports will be given with regards to the just-ended restructuring exercise of Party cells/villages,” President Mnangagwa said.

He challenged the party to be inspired by the Sadc summit outcomes that include innovation, modernisation and industrialisation of the country and the region.

The President also commended the Zanu-PF Youth League leadership of Masvingo Province, supported by other provinces, for organising the inaugural Munhumutapa Day, which coincided with his 82nd Birthday.

Yesterday’s Politburo meeting was also attended by the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, the two Vice-Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, Zanu-PF National Chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Party Secretary General, Dr Obert Mpofu.