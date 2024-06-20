Economists commend ZimStat’s landmark initiative

Michelle Moyo, [email protected]

ECONOMISTS have commended Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) for its pro-active approach to data collection, as the agency prepares to conduct its first economic census. The landmark initiative will provide a comprehensive picture of Zimbabwe’s economic landscape, informing policy decisions and driving economic growth.

With the census data, policymakers and stakeholders will be better equipped to address key challenges and harness opportunities for sustainable development.

Lupane State University institutional business analyst, Ms Shynet Chivasa said the economic census conducted by ZimStat will offer numerous benefits, including the provision of accurate and reliable data for informed economic policy decisions and enable policymakers to make informed decisions that promote economic growth, development and stability.

“This census will also enhance understanding of Zimbabwe’s economic landscape, identifying areas for growth, challenges and opportunities. “Additionally, it will improve monitoring and evaluation of economic development programmes, empowering businesses, investors and researchers with data-driven insights,” she said.

She added that in terms of performance expectations, the census aims to achieve comprehensive coverage of all economic sectors, ensuring the collection of accurate and reliable data. This will provide a complete picture of Zimbabwe’s economic landscape, enabling policymakers and stakeholders to make informed decisions.

“The results are expected to be released promptly, with data disaggregated by region, industry and other relevant categories and also identify key trends, challenges and opportunities, providing a solid foundation for evidence-based policymaking, “ said Ms Chivasa.

Ms Chivasa further stated that the opportunities presented by this census are vast, including the potential for attracting foreign investment, identifying new economic opportunities and growth areas, improving resource allocation and prioritisation and enhancing collaboration between Government, businesses and stakeholders.

Ultimately, the census will enable data-driven decision-making, leading to sustainable economic development in Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) is committed to maintaining the confidentiality of all information collected during the economic census.

The agency recognises the sensitive nature of the data and has implemented robust measures to ensure its protection. All data collected will be anonymised and aggregated to prevent the identification of individual businesses or entities.

Additionally, ZimStat has established a secure data management system, with access restricted to authorised personnel only. The agency is bound by the Statistics Act and other relevant laws, which guarantee the confidentiality of statistical information.

Therefore, respondents can have confidence that their information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and used solely for statistical purposes. Economist, Dr Prosper Chitambara weighed in saying the economic census will give citizens a picture of the structure of the economy and how much it is contributing to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“The economic census provides valuable insights into the contribution of each region to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This information enables the Government to make informed decisions about resource allocation, directing support to areas that require it most.

By identifying regions with lower economic performance, the Government can implement targeted interventions to stimulate growth and development,” he said. Dr Chitambara further outlined that accurate economic data is essential for businesses looking to invest in international markets. — @Lo7246Lovelyn