Economy takes centre stage at Zanu-PF conference

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

THE economy dominated the official opening of Zanu-PF’s 17th Annual People’s Conference yesterday with President Mnangagwa revealing that the country was recording growth in various sectors towards a turnaround.

Addressing party members as he officially opened the conference in Esigodini, Matabeleland South, President Mnangagwa said the Government was making a number of initiatives in the respective economic sectors to boost the economy.

He said the manufacturing sector had recorded an increase in capacity utilisation while the mining sector also recorded an increase in gold production and in the process creating jobs.

“The manufacturing sector is steadily growing and capacity utilisation has now risen to over 50 percent. This has seen the opening up and expansion of various manufacturing companies throughout our provinces,” said President Mnangagwa.

He singled out Arenel, Tregers, Turning Matabeleland Green Tomato Plant, Willowton, Cairns, Davipel, Pepsi, and Nestle as some of the companies that have employed thousands of jobs.

The President said the mining sector continues to rapidly grow, recording a rise in gold production from 24 tonnes last year to more than 30 tonnes this year.

“Our small scale mining sector continues to anchor the growth of the sector. We recognise the contribution of both Matabeleland North and South in realisation of this success story,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said some previously closed mines have been re opened throughout various provinces resulting in the creation of jobs.

He said by creating gold milling centres in provinces, the Government is capacitating small scale miners.

“On the other hand, the mining and processing of new minerals such as lithium is set to create employment and help drive our modernisation and industrialisation agenda,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The Government recently approved the Diamond Policy, which will see the country realise maximum benefits of this valuable resource. We will continue to facilitate the creation of policies that encourage value addition and beneficiation of our mineral resource endowments,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the rehabilitation, upgrading, widening and dualisation of roads had begun in earnest following the realisation that they could be developed from local skills and internal resources.

He said the works on the Beitbridge-Masvingo – Harare-Chirundu highway and the Plumtree-Bulawayo-Harare-Mutare road are underway while the Beitbridge Border Post and the Beitbridge- Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road are also set to be modernised.

The President said the Government remains committed to the rehabilitation of the national railway network.

He said the projects will not only create jobs but leverage on the country’s land linked status as well as the strategic geographical location as a regional gateway.

President Mnangagwa said through the support of China, the energy sector has seen massive expansion with the Kariba South Extension Project adding 300 megawatts to national output while the commencement of the construction of the Hwange 7 and 8 Thermal Power stations will create more than 3 000 jobs and result in energy self sufficiency key to the nation’s industrialisation agenda.

He said negotiations with a potential investor at the Batoka Gorge Hydro Power station were at an advanced stage and expected to add 1 200 megawatts to the national grid.

The President said the tourism sector was also on a recovery path with increased tourist arrivals while encouraging broader participation in the sector.

President Mnangagwa said the ongoing land audit is left with three provinces to conclude the work revealing that some people were found with more than one farm.

He said those with multiple farms will be dispossessed of the other farms and left with one each yet others would have their farms downsized to boost production.

He said the food security of the country is hinged on the mechanisation and modernisation of agriculture and expansion of irrigation infrastructure across all provinces.

He said the Government would continue supporting farmers with implements.

President Mnangagwa said through the Command Livestock Programme, the Government has distributed livestock to Matabeleland South, North and Masvingo provinces and the programme will spread to other provinces in the coming years.

He said the restructuring of the Cold Storage Company, among other initiatives will bring greater impetus to the revival of the beef industry in the country calling on stakeholders to play a more pro-active role in the development of pastures and contemporary animal husbandry practices.

On social services, President Mnangagwa said the Government would continue to support the education sector and innovation in tertiary institutions.

He said through devolution, the Government wants to ensure that provinces benefit from their respective resources.

President Mnangagwa said through the Transitional Stabilisation Programme, the Government seeks to, among other things, maintain fiscal discipline and reducing the budget deficit.

President Mnangagwa said to achieve prosperity, Zimbabweans need to shun corruption, economic sabotage among other ills.

The Government, President Mnangagwa said, was alive to the challenges faced by the country and a number of strategies were being crafted to avert them.

“This conference is being held against the backdrop of an economy which is characterised by fuel shortages, high cost of drugs, medicines, farming inputs and fertilisers as well as a wide range of basic commodities. We condemn the opportunistic and gluttonous triple pricing regime practices by some business persons, which have resulted in untold suffering to the majority of our people,” he said.

“I was shocked the other day, when we slept, fertiliser and seed was going for $33 and when we woke up it was going for $110 my deputies and I called businesses to State House and before we said anything, they said they had reduced the fertiliser to $45.”

President Mnangagwa said the Government continues to dialogue with industry to find lasting solutions which will bring permanent relief to consumers and greater stability to the economy.

“We also need to address the question on domestic currency once correct economic fundamentals are in place,” he said.

President Mnangagwa called on the health services sector to balance between matters of their welfare and the need to save human lives.

He said the availability and cost of medicines and drugs remain a source of great concern calling on a stop of selling medicines in foreign currency.

President Mnangagwa said the Government was establishing centres in provinces to sell medicine at affordable prices to the relief of the people.