ED arrives in Vic Falls to officially open PAPU Conference

Chronicle Reporter

President Mnangagwa has arrived in Victoria Falls where he is scheduled to officially open the 10th Ordinary Session of the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) Plenipotentiary conference tomorrow.

He was welcomed at the Victoria Falls International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Matabeleland North Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo, State Security Minister Owen Ncube and ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere among other senior Government officials and service chiefs.

The PAPU conference which started on Monday, ends tomorrow.

Meanwhile, elections for the prestigious PAPU secretary general position will also be held tomorrow where Zimbabwe’s postal industry leader, Mr Sifundo Chief Moyo will face off with Mr Sameh Solaiman of Egypt.

Initially, three candidates were vying for the post currently being held by Mr Gjibrine Younnous.

However, the candidate from Mali pulled out on Tuesday leaving Mr Moyo to contest Mr Solaiman.