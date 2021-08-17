ED congratulates Zambia’s president elect Hakainde Hichilema

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has congratulated Zambia’s president elect Mr Hakainde Hichilema saying he looks forward to working with him.

Mr Hichilema is the president-elect of Zambia after winning the 2021 presidential election with over 59 percent of the vote. He has led the United Party for National Development since 2006.

President Mnangagwa congratulated Mr Hichilema through a tweet, saying he has no doubt that he will serve Zambia with distinction.

“Congratulations @HHichilema on your election victory. I have no doubt that you will serve Zambia with distinction for the benefit of all. I look forward to working with you over the coming years for the benefit of both peoples,” said the President.

Mr Hichilema ran for President for a sixth time in the election held on August 12. Incumbent Mr Edgar Lungu accepted defeat and congratulated Mr Hichilema.

In a speech on national TV, Mr Lungu said he was committed to a smooth transfer of power, which is expected in the coming days.

In his acceptance speech, president-elect Mr Hichilema extended an olive branch to his predecessor.

He pledged to be president of all Zambians, whether they voted for him or not.

In its final tally, the electoral commission said Mr Hichilema had won 2 810 777 votes to Mr Lungu’s 1 814 201 in Thursday’s election. There were seven million registered voters.

